Erdoğan meets with Pashinyan in Antalya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the COP31 summit in Antalya, according to Melanya Harutyunyan, press secretary to the Armenian Prime Minister.

The meeting took place during the leaders' summit of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), with İbrahim Kalın, head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, also in attendance.

Official details and outcomes of the discussions have not yet been disclosed.

Prime Minister Pashinyan arrived in Türkiye to participate in COP31 and previously held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.