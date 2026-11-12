Georgia seeks contractors to build railway to Anaklia port

Alongside construction of the deep-water port of Anaklia, Georgia has begun searching for a company to connect the port to the national railway network. The tender allocates $205 mln for laying nearly 18 km of tracks and building a station.

The Georgian authorities are launching a new stage in the construction of the Anaklia deep-water port. Since June 6, the project has been proceeding without leading private investor, with the state holding 100% of port’s shares. The state-owned Georgian Railway has opened a tender for the construction of a railway line connecting Anaklia to the country’s railway network.

The tender is international, meaning any railway company worldwide is eligible to participate. It is valued at $205 mln, and Tbilisi plans to attract World Bank funding for the project.