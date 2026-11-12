Iraq and Azerbaijan discuss natural gas supplies via Türkiye

Iraqi and Azerbaijani officials have held talks on oil and gas cooperation, including the possible transit of Azerbaijani natural gas through Türkiye.

The discussions centred on expanding collaboration in the oil and gas sector and exploring prospects for supplying Azerbaijani gas to the Iraqi market, according to a statement released after the meeting.

The talks were attended by Izzat Saber Ismail, Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, and Zaur Gahramanov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

During the meeting, the parties examined technical options and logistics for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Iraq via Türkiye, and explored potential avenues for joint investment and expertise exchange.

Following the discussions, the participants agreed to continue technical consultations to develop joint projects and further strengthen their bilateral energy partnership.