Karabakh monuments receive certificates of inclusion on ICESCO Heritage List for first time

The director general of ICESCO has presented certificates confirming the inclusion of the Aghdam Imaret Historical-Architectural Museum Complex and the Shusha State Historical-Architectural Reserve on the ICESCO Heritage List of the Islamic World.

A ceremony was held today to present the certificates for the inclusion of the Aghdam Imaret Historical-Architectural Museum Complex and the Shusha State Historical-Architectural Reserve on the ICESCO Heritage List of the Islamic World.

The certificates were presented by ICESCO director general Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik to Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which opened today in Baku.

In his speech at the ceremony, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik spoke about visits by ICESCO delegations to the liberated territories.

The director general recalled that ICESCO representatives first visited Karabakh in 2020. At that time, the delegation was warned about the risk of landmines in the area. The participants in the visit also witnessed the large-scale destruction caused by the occupation.