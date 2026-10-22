Kobakhidze receives Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze received the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, his press service reported.

Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to the ministers for visiting Tbilisi and stressed that strengthening ties with Central Asian countries is a foreign policy priority for Georgia.

On October 23, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Georgia and Central Asian countries is scheduled in Batumi, where Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.