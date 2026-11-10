Kremlin assesses talks in Abu Dhabi

Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, has described the meeting between negotiators from Russia, the USA, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi as substantive.

Speaking to the media, Ushakov emphasized that the meeting in the UAE capital had been also useful.

"By all accounts, the talks were, firstly, substantive, and secondly, quite useful",

Yury Ushakov said.

According to the presidential aide, the Kremlin has not yet reviewed a detailed report from the delegation regarding the outcome of the Abu Dhabi talks.

The Kremlin previously announced that the US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would arrive in Moscow.

They are set to arrive in the Russian capital tomorrow and will meet with President Vladimir Putin.