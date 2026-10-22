More than 40 families return to Khojavend and Aghdere districts

A total of 42 families, comprising 163 people, have been resettled in the Azerbaijani city of Khojavend, Hadrut settlement, Guzeykhirman and Khojavend villages in Khojavend district, as well as Heyvali village in Aghdara district.

They have received the keys to their new homes.

As part of this phase, 24 families, comprising 86 people, were relocated to the city of Khojavend; 11 families, comprising 53 people, to Guzeykhirman village; three families, comprising 11 people, to Khojavend village; two families, comprising six people, to Hadrut settlement; and two families, comprising seven people, to Heyvali village in Aghdara district.