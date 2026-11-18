According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, he will travel to Miami for the G20 summit, accepting an invitation to the event.

"It is a great honour to receive such an invitation, and naturally I will participate. It is not just Armenia that has been invited; other countries have been as well",

Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing with journalists.

Pashinyan noted that Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan have also been invited, highlighting that Moscow is a G20 member.

According to Armenia's Prime Minister, other matters are under discussion at a working level and that most details cannot be disclosed at this time.

The summit will be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14–15. The United States holds the G20 presidency in 2026, and the event will mark the conclusion of its tenure.