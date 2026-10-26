Putin discusses Russia-Iran relations with Pezeshkian

Vladimir Putin met with Masoud Pezeshkian. The two sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The parties discussed relations between Moscow and Tehran, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

"We are neighbors; we share many common interests, and we are working to implement them all. We hope that the situation will develop in a positive direction,”

– Vladimir Putin said.

Putin said that Moscow hopes for a favorable development of the situation in the region. According to the Russian leader, the Russian Federation remains committed to fulfilling its obligations regarding joint projects.