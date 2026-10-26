Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin discusses Russia-Iran relations with Pezeshkian

Владимир Путин и Масуд Пезешкиан
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin met with Masoud Pezeshkian. The two sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The parties discussed relations between Moscow and Tehran, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

"We are neighbors; we share many common interests, and we are working to implement them all. We hope that the situation will develop in a positive direction,”

– Vladimir Putin said.

Putin said that Moscow hopes for a favorable development of the situation in the region. According to the Russian leader, the Russian Federation remains committed to fulfilling its obligations regarding joint projects.

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