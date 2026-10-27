Putin meets with el-Sisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Kremlin press service reports.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, which is being held in Moscow on October 28–29.

According to the Kremlin, the presidents discussed issues of the bilateral and international agenda, as well as the Russian-Egyptian partnership in the energy sector.

The Russian president said relations between Moscow and Cairo are developing based on the principles of respect and mutual assistance. Vladimir Putin also noted the growth in trade turnover between the two countries.