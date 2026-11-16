According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, representatives of the Makkah Pact countries will meet in November to discuss institutionalization and the regional situation.

"A new meeting of representatives from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan is planned for November, likely to be held in Germany",

Hakan Fidan said.

According to Fidan, talks are also planned between the "R4" group (the Makkah Pact signatories plus Egypt) and the "European Quad" (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy), focusing on efforts toward regional normalisation.

The Makkah Pact officially entered into force on November 14.