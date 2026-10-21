Vestnik Kavkaza

Return to Karabakh: Khojaly and Aghdara to welcome 44 more families

Return to Karabakh: Khojaly and Aghdara to welcome 44 more families
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents continue returning to Azerbaijan's liberated lands, with 44 families (176 people in total) relocating to their home districts today.

In Khojaly, 4 families (23 people) are returning to the city, with others heading to villages in the district: 5 families (27 people) to Ballyja, 3 families (7 people) to Badara, 2 families (5 people) to Khanyurdu, and one family (2 people) to Dashbulag.

In Aghdara district, 6 families (29 people) are moving to the village of Vangli and 23 families (83 people) to Heyvaly.

 

 

820 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.