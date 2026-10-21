Return to Karabakh: Khojaly and Aghdara to welcome 44 more families

Residents continue returning to Azerbaijan's liberated lands, with 44 families (176 people in total) relocating to their home districts today.

In Khojaly, 4 families (23 people) are returning to the city, with others heading to villages in the district: 5 families (27 people) to Ballyja, 3 families (7 people) to Badara, 2 families (5 people) to Khanyurdu, and one family (2 people) to Dashbulag.

In Aghdara district, 6 families (29 people) are moving to the village of Vangli and 23 families (83 people) to Heyvaly.