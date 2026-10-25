Riyadh expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry has urged the parties to the regional conflict to return to a peaceful resolution, emphasizing that any further escalation must be prevented.

The Saudi leadership considers it essential to open channels for negotiation between the parties to the Middle East conflict to avoid a resurgence of military escalation, an official statement from the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry reads.

The statement was issued in connection with a visit to Iran by a delegation representing the nations of the Mecca Agreement: Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan.

"The Kingdom hopes that the parties to the conflict will respond positively and constructively to the outcomes of this visit, as well as to the ongoing efforts by Qatar and Pakistan to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy,”

– Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry.

Riyadh underscored "the importance of opening channels for negotiation to prevent a renewal of military escalation in the region and to pave the way for an agreement that will end the crisis and ensure security and peace, both regionally and globally," the ministry noted.