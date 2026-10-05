Russia and Azerbaijan discuss North-South corridor and joint projects

Co‑chairs of the Russian‑Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation — Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev — held a working meeting on key bilateral issues, the Russian government said.

The agenda included developing the North‑South corridor, expanding freight transport, improving transport links, and optimising border crossing operations.

The deputy prime ministers also discussed joint projects in industry, energy, and agriculture, as well as measures to boost mutual trade, with special attention to implementing top‑level agreements and decisions from the commission's 24th meeting in Zangilan on April 16, 2026.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also discussed trade and economic cooperation in the industrial, energy, and logistics sectors. Business council heads Alexei Repik and Emin Agalarov held talks on expanding investment ties and business‑community cooperation.