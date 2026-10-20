Russia resumes diesel fuel supplies to Turkey

Russian diesel cargoes are returning to their ​traditional destinations with at least two tankers ‌signalling trips to Turkey and Brazil in recent days, according to shipping data from Kpler and LSEG.

The tanker Leruo was signalling Manaus, Brazil, as its destination after departing from Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk on October 16, the data showed.

The tanker Dolunay, which departed Primorsk with a diesel cargo on October 14, is heading for Alanya, ​Turkey.

The two tankers are each carrying 300,000-barrel diesel cargoes, according to Kpler.

Morocco has also begun importing Russian diesel since the lifting of the export ​ban.

Turkey has received around 34% of Russian diesel loadings so far this year, Brazil 24% and Morocco 10%, according to Kpler data.

Russia has agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to supply diesel to global markets. The deal ​included a temporary lifting of U.S. sanctions on Russian fuel supply.