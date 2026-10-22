Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia urge to open Strait of Hormuz

Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have called for an urgent and full resumption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, they said in a joint statement of the foreign ministers after a meeting in Istanbul.

"We oppose any restrictions on civilian shipping and call for a swift resumption of safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," the document says.

The foreign ministers added that the conflict between Iran and Israel with the U.S., "must be resolved exclusively through diplomacy" and "in accordance with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding."

The ministers stated the "importance of preventing attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians, including maritime vessels," and also called for "preventing further escalation" in the region.