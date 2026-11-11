Two supertankers caught fire in Strait of Hormuz - IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that two supertankers carrying over four million barrels of oil caught fire after an “accident” on an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Last night, two tankers - acting in violation of regulations and despite repeated warnings from the Revolutionary Guards Navy regarding the unauthorized and dangerous nature of the southern maritime route - were involved in an accident while traversing this prohibited path in the strait,” the statement reads.

It does not specify the nature of the “accident” but says it left the two tankers immobilised after they were hit with a “violent explosion.”

“These two supertankers were carrying a combined total of over four million barrels of oil, which are now ablaze - a consequence of the blind trust placed in the aggressive American military,” the statement says.

Any vessel that will turn off navigation systems in the Persian Gulf and the Hormuz Strait and will cooperate with the U.S. Armed Forces when passing over the southern unauthorized route will face the same destiny, the IRGC cautioned.