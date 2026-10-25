US extends sanctions against Iranian airline Mahan Air

Washington has extended sanctions against Iran’s Mahan Air. US authorities have uncovered illegal deliveries of Boeing 777 aircraft to Tehran.

US authorities have extended restrictions against the Iranian airline Mahan Air. Additionally, several other companies from Iraq, Türkiye, Jordan, Syria, the UAE, and other nations that worked with the carrier have also been added to the blacklist.

In total 12 entities have been placed on the sanctions list. The US Department of Commerce’s list provides for a ban on the supply of aviation equipment and information technology.

According to the department, five Boeing 777 airliners were sent to Iran through a network of shell companies located in various countries. Some of these aircraft are already being operated by Mahan Air on flights to Moscow, Beijing, and Muscat.

It should be noted that the latest restrictions date back to October 27, 2025, while the sanctions were first imposed in 2008.