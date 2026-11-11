US no longer wants to negotiate with Iran - Trump

The US no longer needs to conclude a deal with Iran, the US President Donald Trump stated in a post on his Truth Social account.

According to the US president, the deal no longer makes sense, as Washington already possesses Iranian capital and access to the Strait of Hormuz.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!",

According to Trump, Washington still does not accept the conditions previously put forward by Tehran.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump does not object to US Vice President J.D. Vance's desire to resume direct negotiations with Iran on resolving the conflict.