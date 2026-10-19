Witkoff plans to visit Russia on October 21

Steve Witkoff is planning to visit Russia on Wednesday, a source confirms.

The plans for US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff to visit the Russian Federation on October 21 have been confirmed, the source stated.

"Yes, the plans are confirmed,”

– the source said.

There is no information regarding the specific destination of the US envoy’s arrival. It was previously reported that Witkoff planned to visit St. Petersburg.

According to Axios, Witkoff intends to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump’s envoy previously visited Norway, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.