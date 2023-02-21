Baku and Tbilisi discuss military cooperation

21 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the delegation led by the Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili yesterday in Baku, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Hasanov welcomed the guests and noted the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two nations. The minister stressed the value of high-level bilateral and trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia in maintaining regional security.

Colonel General Hasanov noted the military personnel's excellent level of professionalism during the "Winter Exercises - 2023" held in Kars and stated that joint exercises are crucial for fostering experience exchange between the armies of the two countries and advancing combat readiness.

Matiashvili emphasized that the military relations between the countries are at a high level. Additionally, the contribution of the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia to regional security was emphasized.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres were held.

Giorgi Matiashvili also held a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Karim Valiyev. They exchanged views on increasing the intensity of joint exercises and working meetings.