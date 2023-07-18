Uzbekistan increased sweet cherries export by 60%

18 Jul. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of the year, Uzbekistan has exported 60% more cherries than in the first half of the previous year. This brought almost $39 million to Uzbekistan.

In January-June 2022, 24.4 thousand tons of sweet cherries were sold to other countries. Deliveries were made to 14 countries. This year, the first six months made it possible to export 32.8 thousand tons of sweet cherries, 15 countries have already become buyers, the Agency of Statistics of Uzbekistan informs.

For six months, the republic received $38.9 million in the sweet cherries export. The main buyer is Russia. The country has bought almost 20 thousand tons, and the neighboring republics, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are also actively buying berries.

This year’s favorable weather conditions also allowed the republic to increase supplies of apricots to the world market.