Cuba becomes Russian tourists favorite location

23 Jul. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the results of the first six months of 2023, despite the difficulties with logistics, the Russian tourists became the fourth in terms of inbound tourism to Cuba, the website of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) website.

Only Canadians, Cuban immigrants and the guests from the US visited Cuba more often than Russians, Cristina Leon Iznaga, tourism adviser at the Cuban Embassy in Russia said, RIA Novosti reports.

54,000 Russians have already visited Cuba. However, the Russian Embassy in Havana expects, by the end of 2023, at least 100,000 Russian tourists will visit Liberty Island, unless the number of air travel again falls, as it was at the end of February 2022.

Now Moscow and the Cuban resorts Varadero and Cayo Coco are connected by the Nordwind airline's flights, and the Rossiya airline also flies to Varadero. Moreover, it will increase the number of flights from two to three per week in September.

It is interesting that vacation in Cuba is in high demand even in summer, when it is too hot. As for the price, seven days in a five-star hotel ("all-inclusive") will cost Russians from 200,000 rubles for two.