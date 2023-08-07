Azerbaijani tank units hold intensive combat training sessions

7 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Combat training sessions are being conducted in the tank units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

Prior to the start of the sessions, the safety rules were delivered to the crew members.

Reports on the decisions made on the terrain model board were heard. Then the tank platoon fulfilled the tasks on fire control in defense, as well as attack from depth on an imaginary enemy.

During the control of combat vehicles, the tankmen overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and successfully accomplished the assigned tasks.

Activities on improving the servicemen’s knowledge, abilities, and combat skills continue.