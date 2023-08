10 Aug. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, an earthquake has occurred in Türkiye once again.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded by seismologists in Antalya on the coast of Gazipaşa. The tremors occurred at 16.16, the Turkish Agency for The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reports.

Experts specified that the hypocenter of the natural phenomenon was at the depth of 12.44 km.

There were no reports of damage or tragic consequences.