Moscow has alternative to grain deal

30 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Putin's proposal to supply Russian grain to Türkiye for countries in need is an alternative to the Black Sea initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed. The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Türkiye will work on this project.

Moscow sees the idea of the Russian leader in supplying grain to needy countries through Türkiye as an alternative grain project. This initiative could replace the Istanbul deal.

"The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Türkiye [Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan] intend to work on the parameters for implementing the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to organize the supply of one million tons of Russian grain to Türkiye at a reduced price with the financial support of Qatar for subsequent processing at Turkish enterprises and shipments to countries most in need,”

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia informs.