Azerbaijan to further prevent provocations of Armenia

1 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Aykhan Hajizade stated that Azerbaijan would continue to take measures to prevent provocations from Yerevan. According to him, Armenia is trying to evade responsibility.

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizade, commented on the X social network on the unfounded statement of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan would continue to take measures to prevent provocations from the Armenian side.

He also noted that Yerevan is resorting to military and political provocations to distract its own population from the tense situation in Armenia.