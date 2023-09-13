Borrell urges EU to maintain contacts with Iran

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes that it is necessary to maintain relations with Iran.
"Our relations are at a low point. At the same time, we need to maintain a necessary approach of critical engagement with Iran," Borrell said.
The diplomat also explained why it is important to keep diplomatic channels with the Islamic Republic open.
"Keeping diplomatic channels open, this is essential to protect our citizens, our interests, and to support the fundamental rights of the Iranian people," the EU foreign policy chief said.