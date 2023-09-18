Man hired killer to kill relative in KBR

18 Sep. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Stavropol police were able to prevent the contract killing. The offender, who tried to get rid of a close relative, was detained.

A resident of Kabardino-Balkaria decided to kill his close relative, however, thanks to the vigilance of the police, the tragedy was avoided. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported about the incident.

A criminal case was initiated against Arsen Shigotov for attempted murder of a KBR resident.

What happened?

Police officers and representatives of the Stavropol FSB department found out that the accused was looking for a person who would be willing to commit murder for money. He was prompted to such an illegal and immoral act due to contradictions with his relatives. Shigotov was ready to pay 1,8 mln for committing the murder.