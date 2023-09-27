Amount of humanitarian aid provided for Karabakh Armenians revealed

27 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has shared a list with the total humanitarian assistance delivered to Armenian residences of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan since September 22.

The assistance includes 40 tons of food products and hygiene products, medical supplies for over 200 people, injured in explosion in Khankendi on September 25, over 120 tons of fuel, 22.3 tons of drinkable water, 40 tons of flour, and other necessities.

"And it will be continued onwards," Hikmet Hajiyev added.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.