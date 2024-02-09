Georgian Parliament approves approves new government under Kobakhidze

9 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament approved the country's new government under Irakli Kobakhidze, the former Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, who was nominated prime minister by the ruling Georgian Dream party last week.

The nomination came as former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation from his post on January 29.

At a plenary session in Tbilisi, the parliament expressed confidence in Kobakhidze and the composition of the government, with 84 deputies voting for and 10 against out of 105 lawmakers present.

Georgia’s further integration into the European Union, by “maintaining national dignity” on the path, was highlighted by Kobakhidze while presenting his programme earlier today.

