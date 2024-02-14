Batumi among European Best Destinations’ places to visit

14 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

European Best Destinations, a travel platform developed to promote culture and tourism in Europe, has named Georgia's city of Batumi fifth among its best places to travel, the regional Adjara Tourism Department said.

"Forget Barcelona and Berlin, Batumi is so much more surprising, more exciting, more affordable and more exotic," European Best Destinations said.

It was noted that Adjara Region is an extraordinary destination with affordable prices and well-preserved authenticity.

“Due to its all-year-round subtropical and mild climate, Batumi is distinguished by its remarkably green natural environment. Batumi has a 19th-century Botanical Garden rich in rare species and the city is surrounded by three National Parks recently recognized by UNESCO as World’s Natural Heritage sites”, the article reads.

The outlet listed 20 select locations in the list, with Batumi mentioned after Marbella, Monaco, Malta and Geneva.