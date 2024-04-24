Zakharova says NATO drills near Russian border provocative

24 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO exercises starting this week in Finland and in close proximity to the Russian-Finnish border are provocative in nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

“NATO military exercises near the Russian borders are provocative in nature. Their task is to exert military pressure on the Russian Federation through a demonstration of force,” Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, thees drills increase the risks of possible military incidents.

The NATO exercises are scheduled to begin on April 26 in Finland near the Russian-Finnish border.