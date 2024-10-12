Nearly 20 historical monuments restored in Shusha

12 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Nearly two dozen historical monuments have been restored in Shusha to date. All of them are open to residents of the city and those who come to visit Shusha.

Nearly 20 historical monuments have been restored in the city of Shusha at the moment, Aydin Kerimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District, said.

He recalled that a symposium entitled "Islamic Architectural Heritage of the City of Shusha" opened in Shusha yesterday. It was organized by the Department of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve of the city of Shusha with the support of ISESCO. The symposium was organized as part of the events dedicated to the year "Shusha, Culture Capital in the Islamic World for 2024".

"In Shusha, nearly 20 historical monuments have been fully restored so far, and they are open to residents and guests of the city,”

– Aydin Kerimov said.

The President's special representative also spoke about the work in the village of Dashalty. According to him, a new mosque has almost been completed there.