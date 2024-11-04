Turkey presses UN for arms embargo on Israel

4 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said a letter has been submitted to the United Nations, signed by 52 countries and two inter-governmental organizations, calling for a halt in arms deliveries to Israel.

“We have written a joint letter calling on all countries to stop the sale of arms and ammunition to Israel. We delivered this letter, which has 54 signatories, to the UN on November 1,” Fidan said.

According to the Turkish diplomat, the letter is “an initiative launched by Turkey.”

Among the signatories were Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran and Russia. The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, both inter-governmental organizations within the UN, also signed the document.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the UN to impose an arms embargo on Israel.