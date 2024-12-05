Russian Foreign Ministry: Armenia not submitted documents on withdrawal from CSTO

5 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan has not submitted documents on withdrawal from the CSTO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported.

"We hear these conversations, the Prime Minister of Armenia has spoken and discussed this topic in parliament at length. We are not imposing anything on anyone. We are convinced that it is in the interests of Armenia’s security to make maximum use of CSTO membership",

Sergey Lavrov said.

He emphasized that the Russian Federation and other CSTO member countries have no plans to close the doors to Yerevan.

The day before, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia no longer considered itself part of the CSTO.