14 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish embassy in Syria will resume its operation on December 14 after a 12-year hiatus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"When will our embassy begin its operation? Our diplomats have departed today. On Saturday, they will begin their work," Hakan Fidan said.

Previously, the media reported that Turkey appointed Ambassador to Mauritania Burhan Koroglu as its charge d'affaires in Syria.