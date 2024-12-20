Georgia increases foreign trade in 2024

20 Dec. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the National Statistics Service "Sakstat", Georgia's foreign trade turnover reached $21.1 billion since the beginning of 2024, marking a 6.6% increase compared to the previous year.

From January to November, Georgia purchased goods for $15.1 billion, which is 6.1% more than last year. As for exports, they amounted to $6 billion, showing an 8% increase.

In addition to traditional exports such as wine, mineral water, medicines and agricultural products, Georgia also supplies cars and minerals to other countries.

Georgia's main trading partners in 2024 include Türkiye, Russia and the USA. The country also actively trades with China, Germany, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Armenia.