Georgia and Azerbaijan to agree on economic cooperation

16 Jan. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will pay visit to Azerbaijan on Friday, the country’s governmental press service reported.

The PM will co-chair a session of the Georgia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku as part of his visit on January 17. The session will see participation from government officials of both nations.

Kobakhidze will also hold a face-to-face meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, to be followed by a press briefing.

The Georgian delegation also includes First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Bochorishvili, Minister of Environment and Agriculture David Songulashvili, Minister of Culture Tinatin Rukhadze, as well as head of the Georgian Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.