Georgian Parliament to nullify mandates of opposition MPs

1 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament will officially resume its work on February 4 for the spring session.

The session is expected to be busy with the issues related to local elections to be held in October 2025.

As of now, six political forces are represented in parliament, but only two of them are working - the ruling party Georgian Dream and the People's Power with 89 seats out of 150.

Other four parties refused to recognize the results of the last elections and renounced their MP mandates.

At the spring session, the President, the Prime Minister, heads of the National Bank and the State Security Service, the Prosecutor General and the Public Defender will present reports on the work done.