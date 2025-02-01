US confirms number of Russians killed in plane crash

1 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the National Museum of American Diplomacy

A plane crash that claimed the lives of dozens of people took place in the US capital several days ago. Among the victims were Russians.

The US State Department confirmed the number of Russians killed in the recent plane crash that took place several days ago, the Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in the US reports.

Three Russians are listed among the dead.

"The US State Department officially confirmed that among those killed as a result of the plane and military helicopter collision on January 29 in Washington were our compatriots: world champions in pair skating from the Russian national team Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, and figure skater Inna Volyanskaya,”

– the Russian diplomatic mission informed.

All three lived permanently in the US and worked as figure skating coaches.