ATOR: Mass closure of Turkish hotels does not affect Russian tourists

2 Feb. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The closure of 250 hotels in Türkiye will not impact Russian tourists, as they are not considered popular or in demand on the Russian market, ATOR president Artur Muradyan said.

The hotels in Türkiye are not closing due to a lack of tourists or low demand, but after the tragedy at the hotel in the ski resort in Bolu, Muradyan emphasized.

"This initiative, being carried out by the Turkish authorities, should bring positive results in the long term, since tourists will have fewer concerns about the safety of their accommodation facilities",

Artur Muradyan said.

According to him, the closed hotels represent only a small percentage of all the accommodation facilities available in Türkiye. For example, in Istanbul, thousands of hotels are currently accepting Russian tourists without any problems.

Probably, the closure of hotels in Türkiye will not significantly affect prices, Muradyan added. The prices are expected to remain stable, he told the Zvezda TV channel.