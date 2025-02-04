U.S. tariffs against China met with countermeasures

4 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

China’s State Council will impose tariffs of 10% on import of U.S. oil, and 15% on coal and LNG from the U.S. from February 10, 2025, according to a decree.

Moreover, a 10% tariff will be imposed on American large-displacement vehicles, pickup trucks, and agricultural machinery.

Trade turnover between China and the United States totaled $688.28 bln in 2024. Supplies from the U.S. to China amounted to $163.62 bln.

The U.S. is not the main supplier of energy resources to China. Deliveries of American crude in money terms reached $6 bln, LNG supplies stood at $2.4 bln, while supplies of coal coke equaled $1.8 bln.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 10% additional tariff on China.