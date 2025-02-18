Bootleg alcohol kills more than 50 people in Ankara

18 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from counterfeit alcohol in the Turkish capital Ankara has risen to 54, with 40 individuals still receiving intensive care treatment, authorities announced.

The prosecutor's offices in Ankara continue their investigations into individuals engaged in the production and trade of illicit alcohol.

In this regard, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, along with the two other prosecutor's offices, has initiated legal proceedings for charges of "smuggling" and "causing death by probable intent."

These investigations are now supplemented by toxicology reports from the Forensic Medicine Institute.

According to the findings of these reports, 54 individuals in Ankara have succumbed to the effects of counterfeit alcohol, while 40 remain in critical condition in intensive care units.

Some 28 suspects have been detained in connection with the investigation.

In recent weeks, more than 70 people have died in Istanbul due to poisoning caused by counterfeit alcohol.