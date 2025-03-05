Tour operators expecting demand for Abkhazia tours to recover

5 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tour operators are expecting the situation in Abkhazia to improve after the election and demand for this popular travel destination to recover, the Russian Union of Travel Industry said.

"We are expecting the situation in Abkhazia to normalize. We are hoping there will be no problems with the opposition and demand will start growing, irrespective of the situation in Anapa. Abkhazia has been doing quite well in the past two years, and our sales have doubled. We explain that with the relocation of certain tourists from Crimea. Besides, prices are much lower than in Sochi," Multitur Product Director Yevgeniya Kizei said.

According to her, the number of hotels is gradually increasing in Abkhazia, as Russian investors open hotels accommodating needs of modern tourists, such as buffet catering and swimming pools. Rooms in these facilities are booked in the first turn.

Turplatforma General Director Sergei Tolchin said two opposing factors are influencing demand for Abkhazia tours: the negative background related to elections lowers demand, while the unclear situation in Anapa increases it.