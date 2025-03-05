Job fair to be held in Lachin

5 Mar. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A job fair will be held in Lachin on March 7. At the fair, participants will get acquainted with over 110 vacancies that will be available at the Lachin airport by the end of the year.

A job fair, at which vacancies created at the Lachin International Airport will be offered, is going to be held this week in Lachin, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Azerbaijan reports.

The organizers of the fair are the State Employment Agency, which operates under the ministry, as well as the Azerbaijan Airlines company (AZAL).

The 2-hour fair will be held on March 7, opening is planned at 11:00. The venue is the Lachin district department of the Employment Service of the East Zangezur regional branch of the Agency.