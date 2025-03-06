Media: Hamas to release hostages only in return for lasting truce

6 Mar. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas stated that it does not take US President Donald Trump's threats seriously and remains focused on achieving a lasting truce with Israel. Only this will guarantee the complete release of the hostages, the Palestinian movement emphasized.

According to the Associated Press, the Hamas leadership is counting on the second phase of the previously concluded truce, which will be a signal for the release of all hostages. The Palestinian movement accuses Washington and Tel Aviv of disrupting the second phase of the agreement.

Let us recall that earlier US leader Donald Trump warned Hamas that it would face complete destruction if it refused to release the hostages.

It should be noted that several dozen hostages remain in Hamas captivity, including five American citizens.