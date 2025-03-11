Alawites ask Israel for protection amid crisis in Syria

11 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Alawite leaders in Syria appealed to the Israeli authorities and asked to swiftly send troops to protect their community as tensions escalated in the country, the i24News TV channel reported.

"Following the fall of Assad's regime, and after the massacres that took place in Alawite areas against our people, we call on the Israeli government to provide protection, assistance, and support," the message reads.

Alawites noted they will be Israel's "most loyal and good friends". In their letter, the Alawites asked the Israel Defense Forces to send their planes and troops to protect the community and called on the Israeli Defense Ministry to send its warships to the Syrian coast.

They added that Israel should raise the issue of crimes against Alawites at the international level, while Israeli media have to "shed light" on the atrocities happening in Syria.

On March 6, clashes broke out in various areas of Latakia between Syrian security forces and armed groups supporting former Syrian President Bashar Assad.