Lavrov meets with Syrian Foreign Minister in Türkiye

11 Mar. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about the negotiations with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaybani, which took place in Ankara.

Lavrov noted that all the necessary assurances were given during the meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister in the Turkish capital.

The minister also emphasized that the course towards national harmony was reaffirmed, along with the need to ensure the inclusiveness of all political processes.

It should be added that Lavrov visited Ankara at the end of February, where he held talks with Hakan Fidan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.