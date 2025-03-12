Trump plans to hold talks with Putin this week

12 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next couple of days to discuss the situation around Ukraine.

"I’ll talk to Vladimir Putin. It takes two to tango," he told reporters at the White House.

Asked whether he planned to make the call later this week, he answered in the affirmative.

The U.S. president expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine that was discussed at the talks in Saudi Arabia.